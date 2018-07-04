CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

987 FPUS51 KBOX 041115

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Hot with highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

