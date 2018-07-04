CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
987 FPUS51 KBOX 041115
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
CTZ002-042000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Hot with highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-042000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-042000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather