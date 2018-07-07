CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
_____
450 FPUS51 KBOX 070516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
CTZ002-070800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-070800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ004-070800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather