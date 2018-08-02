CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

597 FPUS51 KBOX 020516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

CTZ002-020800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ003-020800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ004-020800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

