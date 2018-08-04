CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

719 FPUS51 KBOX 040816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms with showers likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs around

90. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs

around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

