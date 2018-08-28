CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

_____

732 FPUS51 KBOX 280816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

CTZ002-282000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Heat index values up to 102 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ003-282000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Heat index values up to 100 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-282000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather