CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
687 FPUS51 KBOX 021416
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
CTZ002-022000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in the lower
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ003-022000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ004-022000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around
70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Hot with highs around 90.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather