CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018
354 FPUS51 KBOX 040816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
CTZ002-042000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows
around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
CTZ003-042000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
CTZ004-042000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
