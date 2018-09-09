CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

844 FPUS51 KBOX 090816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

CTZ002-092000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as cool.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer with highs

around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-092000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as cool. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-092000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as cool.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as cool. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather