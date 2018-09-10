CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
139 FPUS51 KBOX 101116
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
CTZ002-102000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
morning. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Much warmer. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-102000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in
the morning. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas
of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-102000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in
the morning. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas
of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather