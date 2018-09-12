CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of dense fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

