CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

841 FPUS51 KBOX 020516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

CTZ002-020800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-020800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-020800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

