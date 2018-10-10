CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler and less humid. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

