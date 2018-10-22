CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018
_____
913 FPUS51 KBOX 221416
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
CTZ002-222000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ003-222000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ004-222000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
