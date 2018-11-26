CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
