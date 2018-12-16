CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
089 FPUS51 KBOX 161816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
CTZ002-162100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ003-162100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ004-162100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather