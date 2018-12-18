CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

