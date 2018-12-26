CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
_____
475 FPUS51 KBOX 260916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
CTZ002-262100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet likely with freezing rain. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ003-262100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet likely with freezing rain. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ004-262100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain likely with a chance of
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
