CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018

890 FPUS51 KBOX 290916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

CTZ002-292100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ003-292100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ004-292100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

