CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

_____

279 FPUS51 KBOX 110616

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

CTZ002-110900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Near steady

temperature around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-110900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-110900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather