CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
691 FPUS51 KBOX 111516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
CTZ002-112100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
CTZ003-112100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ004-112100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
$$
