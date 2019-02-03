CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
_____
136 FPUS51 KBOX 030616
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
CTZ002-030900-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,
sleet and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
CTZ003-030900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet, freezing
rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
CTZ004-030900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet, freezing
rain, rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
