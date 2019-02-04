CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

457 FPUS51 KBOX 040616

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

CTZ002-040900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-040900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-040900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

