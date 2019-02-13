CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019
_____
535 FPUS51 KBOX 130317
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 PM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
CTZ002-130900-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 PM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet, then freezing rain. Patchy
fog. Additional ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.
Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ003-130900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 PM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet, then freezing rain and
rain. Patchy fog. Additional ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
Temperature rising into the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around
40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
CTZ004-130900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 PM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and sleet, then rain and
freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather