CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

_____

707 FPUS51 KBOX 181816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

CTZ002-182100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet with snow likely. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ003-182100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet with snow likely. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ004-182100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow,

freezing rain and sleet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather