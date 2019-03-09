CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019
_____
107 FPUS51 KBOX 090916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
CTZ002-092100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then snow and freezing
rain after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet, rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog.
Total sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up
to a tenth of an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-092100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet, rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Total sleet accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ004-092100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s. East winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
