CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

_____

671 FPUS51 KBOX 220816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

CTZ002-222000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-222000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

CTZ004-222000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather