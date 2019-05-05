CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019

_____

742 FPUS51 KBOX 050816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019

CTZ002-052000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-052000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-052000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

