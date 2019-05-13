CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019
_____
799 FPUS51 KBOX 130816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019
CTZ002-132000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ003-132000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ004-132000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather