CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
417 FPUS51 KBOX 070516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
CTZ002-070800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ003-070800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ004-070800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
