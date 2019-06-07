CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

417 FPUS51 KBOX 070516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

CTZ002-070800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-070800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ004-070800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

