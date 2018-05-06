https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-12891612.php
CT Current Conditions
Published 2:02 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;56;NNW;5;69%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;6;58%
Danbury;Showers;62;Calm;0;59%
Groton;Cloudy;58;WSW;6;66%
Hartford;Cloudy;62;S;6;55%
Meriden;Showers;59;SSE;5;61%
New Haven;Cloudy;57;S;5;68%
Oxford;Showers;59;SW;3;64%
Willimantic;Cloudy;63;N;3;51%
Windsor Locks;Showers;62;S;8;53%
