CT Current Conditions
Updated 5:02 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Monday, June 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;56;N;2;88%
Chester;Clear;54;S;0;93%
Danbury;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Partly cloudy;56;N;3;83%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%
Meriden;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;80%
Oxford;Clear;54;Calm;0;86%
Willimantic;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;54;N;5;86%
