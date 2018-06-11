CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Monday, June 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;56;N;2;88%

Chester;Clear;54;S;0;93%

Danbury;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Partly cloudy;56;N;3;83%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%

Meriden;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;80%

Oxford;Clear;54;Calm;0;86%

Willimantic;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;54;N;5;86%

