https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13048643.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;77;N;2;87%
Chester;Sunny;82;Calm;0;73%
Danbury;Cloudy;75;NE;7;93%
Groton;Fog;76;Calm;0;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;79;N;5;87%
Meriden;Cloudy;81;NNE;7;78%
New Haven;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;76%
Oxford;Partly sunny;75;E;9;94%
Willimantic;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;84%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;78;NNW;5;81%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments