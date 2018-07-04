CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;77;N;2;87%

Chester;Sunny;82;Calm;0;73%

Danbury;Cloudy;75;NE;7;93%

Groton;Fog;76;Calm;0;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;79;N;5;87%

Meriden;Cloudy;81;NNE;7;78%

New Haven;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;76%

Oxford;Partly sunny;75;E;9;94%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;84%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;78;NNW;5;81%

_____

