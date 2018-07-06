CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;11;91%

Chester;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;9;94%

Danbury;Clear;77;S;8;87%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;3;90%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;79;S;10;81%

Meriden;Clear;78;S;8;81%

New Haven;Clear;78;SW;3;86%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;75;S;10;90%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;7;81%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;79;S;14;81%

