CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;11;91%
Chester;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;9;94%
Danbury;Clear;77;S;8;87%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;3;90%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;79;S;10;81%
Meriden;Clear;78;S;8;81%
New Haven;Clear;78;SW;3;86%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;75;S;10;90%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;7;81%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;79;S;14;81%
_____
