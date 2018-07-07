https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13055934.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, July 7, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;73;SW;7;47%
Chester;Sunny;73;S;6;43%
Danbury;Sunny;73;SE;8;47%
Groton;Sunny;69;S;10;54%
Hartford;Sunny;78;NE;6;35%
Meriden;Sunny;73;S;12;40%
New Haven;Sunny;73;SSE;7;47%
Oxford;Sunny;72;S;8;49%
Willimantic;Sunny;75;S;10;47%
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;34%
