CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;73;SW;7;47%

Chester;Sunny;73;S;6;43%

Danbury;Sunny;73;SE;8;47%

Groton;Sunny;69;S;10;54%

Hartford;Sunny;78;NE;6;35%

Meriden;Sunny;73;S;12;40%

New Haven;Sunny;73;SSE;7;47%

Oxford;Sunny;72;S;8;49%

Willimantic;Sunny;75;S;10;47%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;34%

_____

