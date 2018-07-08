CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 8, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;60;N;2;76%

Chester;Sunny;55;S;0;93%

Danbury;Sunny;52;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Sunny;54;Calm;0;92%

Hartford;Sunny;58;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Sunny;52;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;56;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Sunny;53;N;3;92%

Willimantic;Cloudy;53;N;3;96%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;54;Calm;0;92%

