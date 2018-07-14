https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13074721.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;67;SSW;5;79%
Chester;Sunny;64;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Sunny;65;SSE;6;90%
Hartford;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;90%
Meriden;Sunny;64;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Sunny;70;S;5;78%
Oxford;Partly sunny;63;SSW;3;93%
Willimantic;Sunny;60;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
