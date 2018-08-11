CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;72;NE;5;90%

Chester;Rain;70;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;70;NE;7;87%

Groton;Cloudy;72;NNE;6;93%

Hartford;Showers;69;Calm;0;86%

Meriden;Cloudy;70;N;3;89%

New Haven;Partly sunny;72;ENE;7;93%

Oxford;Cloudy;67;ENE;9;96%

Willimantic;Showers;71;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;N;7;75%

_____

