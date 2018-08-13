CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Monday, August 13, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;72;NE;7;94%

Chester;Cloudy;72;NE;6;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;72;ENE;3;96%

Groton;Cloudy;73;NE;10;90%

Hartford;Cloudy;73;NNE;7;87%

Meriden;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;87%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;7;93%

Oxford;Cloudy;71;NE;8;96%

Willimantic;Cloudy;72;NE;7;93%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;71;NNE;9;89%

