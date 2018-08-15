CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;82;NW;8;67%

Chester;Partly sunny;81;WNW;7;65%

Danbury;Partly sunny;80;WNW;9;63%

Groton;Partly sunny;81;NW;9;66%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;81;N;7;62%

Meriden;Partly sunny;83;NW;9;58%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;83;NW;14;62%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;77;W;10;73%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;7;66%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;82;WSW;3;62%

