CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;82;NW;8;67%
Chester;Partly sunny;81;WNW;7;65%
Danbury;Partly sunny;80;WNW;9;63%
Groton;Partly sunny;81;NW;9;66%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;81;N;7;62%
Meriden;Partly sunny;83;NW;9;58%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;83;NW;14;62%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;77;W;10;73%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;7;66%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;82;WSW;3;62%
_____
