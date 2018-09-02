https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13198487.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;S;3;89%
Chester;Clear;61;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Clear;64;NNE;5;93%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;84%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;91%
New Haven;Mostly clear;67;S;3;88%
Oxford;Clear;62;Calm;0;93%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;94%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;65;SSE;6;80%
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
