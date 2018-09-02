https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13199859.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;S;3;91%
Chester;Clear;61;N;0;100%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Clear;62;Calm;0;93%
Hartford;Clear;63;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Clear;63;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;62;SE;5;93%
_____
