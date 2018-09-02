CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;S;3;91%

Chester;Clear;61;N;0;100%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Clear;62;Calm;0;93%

Hartford;Clear;63;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Clear;63;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;62;SE;5;93%

