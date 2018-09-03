https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13200915.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, September 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;72;SW;5;94%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;94%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;6;93%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;6;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;72;S;7;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;72;SSE;3;90%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;5;90%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;92%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;91%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
