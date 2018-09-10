CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;59;NE;12;82%

Chester;Showers;55;NE;8;91%

Danbury;Showers;52;NE;8;96%

Groton;Showers;58;NE;13;90%

Hartford;Showers;55;N;5;83%

Meriden;Showers;53;N;6;89%

New Haven;Showers;57;NNE;12;89%

Oxford;Showers;52;NE;14;92%

Willimantic;Showers;58;ENE;10;77%

Windsor Locks;Showers;54;N;7;80%

_____

