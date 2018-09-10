https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13217004.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;59;NE;12;82%
Chester;Showers;55;NE;8;91%
Danbury;Showers;52;NE;8;96%
Groton;Showers;58;NE;13;90%
Hartford;Showers;55;N;5;83%
Meriden;Showers;53;N;6;89%
New Haven;Showers;57;NNE;12;89%
Oxford;Showers;52;NE;14;92%
Willimantic;Showers;58;ENE;10;77%
Windsor Locks;Showers;54;N;7;80%
