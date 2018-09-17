CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;76;SSW;3;65%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;79;S;5;69%

Danbury;Cloudy;76;SSE;6;76%

Groton;Partly sunny;76;S;7;79%

Hartford;Partly sunny;80;SW;9;63%

Meriden;Sunny;78;S;10;68%

New Haven;Intermittent clouds;79;SSE;7;71%

Oxford;Cloudy;73;S;6;87%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;78;SW;7;70%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;6;63%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather