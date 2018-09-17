https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13234398.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;76;SSW;3;65%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;79;S;5;69%
Danbury;Cloudy;76;SSE;6;76%
Groton;Partly sunny;76;S;7;79%
Hartford;Partly sunny;80;SW;9;63%
Meriden;Sunny;78;S;10;68%
New Haven;Intermittent clouds;79;SSE;7;71%
Oxford;Cloudy;73;S;6;87%
Willimantic;Partly sunny;78;SW;7;70%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;6;63%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
