CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;63;NE;7;92%
Chester;Cloudy;57;ENE;7;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;59;ENE;6;96%
Groton;Cloudy;59;NE;8;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;59;NNE;7;86%
Meriden;Showers;59;NE;6;86%
New Haven;Cloudy;63;NE;10;90%
Oxford;Showers;57;NNW;8;93%
Willimantic;Cloudy;57;NE;8;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;57;NE;7;93%
