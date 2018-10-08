CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;65;E;9;95%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;6;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;5;100%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;9;89%

Hartford;Cloudy;62;E;6;84%

Meriden;Cloudy;63;NE;7;88%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;65;NE;8;90%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;63;E;7;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;8;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;61;NE;8;86%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather