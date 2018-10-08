https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13289256.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Monday, October 8, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;65;E;9;95%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;6;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;5;100%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;9;89%
Hartford;Cloudy;62;E;6;84%
Meriden;Cloudy;63;NE;7;88%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;65;NE;8;90%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;63;E;7;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;8;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;61;NE;8;86%
