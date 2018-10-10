https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13291914.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;69;SW;5;94%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;68;N;6;98%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;67;N;3;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;4;97%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;7;93%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;68;S;5;94%
New Haven;Clear;69;SW;5;95%
Oxford;Mostly clear;67;N;3;99%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;67;SSW;6;96%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;69;S;6;95%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments