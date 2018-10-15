CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Monday, October 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;50;N;2;78%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;1;92%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;95%

New Haven;Cloudy;46;Calm;1;90%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;92%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;1;94%

