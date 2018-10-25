https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13334797.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;37;NNW;7;86%
Chester;Sunny;41;NW;7;60%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;3;93%
Groton;Sunny;41;WNW;12;70%
Hartford;Partly sunny;42;NW;12;62%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;12;62%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;42;N;8;70%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%
Willimantic;Partly sunny;30;Calm;0;95%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;9;67%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments