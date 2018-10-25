CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;37;NNW;7;86%

Chester;Sunny;41;NW;7;60%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;3;93%

Groton;Sunny;41;WNW;12;70%

Hartford;Partly sunny;42;NW;12;62%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;12;62%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;42;N;8;70%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;30;Calm;0;95%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;9;67%

