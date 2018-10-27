https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13338216.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;43;ENE;10;80%
Chester;Cloudy;41;ENE;8;75%
Danbury;Cloudy;42;ENE;6;72%
Groton;Cloudy;42;NE;9;72%
Hartford;Cloudy;42;NNE;3;64%
Meriden;Showers;42;ENE;3;70%
New Haven;Cloudy;45;NE;8;70%
Oxford;Cloudy;40;E;5;79%
Willimantic;Cloudy;38;NE;3;85%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;39;NNE;7;72%
_____
